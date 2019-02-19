By Trend

Georgia is ready to cooperate closely with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the benefit of both sides, Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of Georgia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said during a meeting with OIC Secretary General Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports referring to the OIC.

The parties also exchanged views on various regional and international issues.

Al-Othaimeen also noted the importance of OIC cooperation with Georgia in all areas, in order to strengthen relations.

