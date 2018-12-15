By Trend

Turkmenistan is focused on diversifying the oil and gas sector, expanding its infrastructure by creating new modern plants, Trend reports with reference to a public appeal by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the employees of the oil and gas industry and the geology of the country on the occasion of their professional holiday.

In this aspect, processing of natural gas and manufacturing of new types of products is a priority, reads the appeal.

In this direction, several projects are being implemented in the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan. They include the gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene commissioned this year in the Kiyanly village of the Balkan region, as well as the plant for the production of gasoline that meets Euro 5 standard, and this plant’s construction is at the final stage in the Ovadandepe village.

These major plants will contribute to the integrated industrialization of the country’s regions, creation of new jobs, as well as building up the power of the national economy.

In recent years, great attention has also been paid to the development of the petrochemical industry in Turkmenistan. A concrete example of this is the start of production of domestic diesel fuel of ECO 5 brand, fully compliant with Euro 5 standards, as well as polypropylene film, at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

According to the BP report, Turkmenistan with its natural gas reserves ranks fourth in the world and presently, the country exports gas to China and Iran. At the same time, Russia, a traditional buyer, completely stopped to buy Turkmen gas in 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz