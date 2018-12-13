By Trend

Kyrgyzstan has to switch to the production of only organic products, that is, non-GMO and cultivated with the use of natural fertilizers, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov sent a corresponding instruction to the government. It states that the production of agricultural products throughout the country should become organic within ten years.

Farmers should not use agrochemicals, pesticides (toxic chemicals), synthetic substances, hormones, growth regulators, feed additives, GMOs, antibiotics and additives other than biological preparations for plant protection and organic fertilizers.

Control over implementation was entrusted to the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

Earlier, MP Kenzhebek Bokoev said that the specialists of the Ministry of Agriculture should work better, and recommended to help farmers in Talas region with the sale of beans, to hold a campaign in the region about the benefits of this product.

The parliament members blamed the Ministry of Agriculture for the fact that there were still no so-called organic farms in the republic where fruit and vegetables were grown without chemicals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz