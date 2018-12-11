By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ordered to launch the construction of Saryarka main gas pipeline within the framework of Industrialization Day, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

The gas pipeline is designed to provide gas to the central and northern parts of Kazakhstan.

"Saryarka main gas pipeline will run along the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Temirtau-Astana route. Its length is 1,061 kilometers with a capacity of 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year," said Director General of AstanaGas KMG JSC Sagidulla Makashev during the national teleconference with Nazarbayev.

Makashev noted that the implementation of this project will provide gas to 2.7 million Kazakhs.

The Kazakh president, in turn, pointed out that Saryarka is the largest project in the country.

"Finally, Kazakhstan as a state producing oil and gas will begin to provide the center and north of the country with natural gas. I wish you good luck and completion of this facility construction in time," Nazarbayev said.

The total cost of the project is 370 billion tenge. In the future, it is planned to build the Astana-Kokshetau gas pipeline with a length of 276 kilometers, and then the Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk gas pipeline with a length of 177 kilometers, as well as to build Zhezkazgan and Temirtau compressor stations.

