On Dec. 8, the Special Forces contingent of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan-China joint military exercise "Warrior –VI 2018", Pakistan's Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported

Special Forces troops of both armies will participate in three weeks long exercise.

The joint exercise is aimed at sharing experience in counterterrorism operations.

This is the sixth joint exercise of the series as part of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

