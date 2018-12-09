By Trend

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would nominate four-star Army General Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reuters reports.

Trump said on Twitter that Milley, currently the Army chief of staff, would take over as the top U.S. military commander from Marine General Joseph Dunford at a date to be determined.

“I am thankful to both these incredible men for their service to our country,” Trump said on Twitter.

Milley would have to be confirmed to the top military post by the Senate.

Trump’s announcement comes months earlier than expected. Dunford would normally remain as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff until a scheduled Oct. 1, 2019, handover.

---

