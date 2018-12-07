By Trend

In the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 21) non-oil exports of Iran's Ardabil province increased by 80 percent in terms of value, Seyyed Hamed Ameli Kalkhoran, the head of Ardabil Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, said, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

He noted that the province's exports amounted to over $79 million in the first eight months of the current Iranian year.

For comparison, this figure was $44 million in the previous Iranian year, he added.

Industrial facilities of Ardabil accounted for $32 million of the provinces exports, Kalkhoran said.

Ardabil's exports are forecast to exceed $150 million by the end of the current Iranian year, and it will be a new record compared to previous years, he stressed.

Azerbaijan, Iraq and Afghanistan are among the major export destinations for Ardabil, he said.

