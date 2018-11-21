By Trend

German companies have expressed willingness to take part in the seawater desalination projects, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

A business forum is scheduled to be held in Berlin in February 2019. The management of the board of the Eastern Committee of the German economy is expected to visit Turkmenistan in March.

During the recent visit of the Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to Hamburg and Berlin, several meetings were held.

The meeting was held with Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Committee of the German economy Wolfgang Buchele. The prospects for cooperation in such areas as energy, gas and chemical industry, transport and communications, the banking sector were discussed during the meeting.

German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. Among them are such companies as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand.

As of 2016, 167 investment projects and contracts with German capital worth $540 million and about 555 million euros were registered in Turkmenistan.

