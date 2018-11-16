By Trend

The public debt of Kyrgyzstan as of October 1, 2018 amounted to 4 billion 364 million 820 thousand dollars, this became known at the press conference of the National Statistics Committee, kabar.kg reports.

The data on public debt are provided by the Ministry of Finance of the country, the committee said.

The external debt of the country is 3 billion 764 million 480 thousand dollars.

“The main holder of our debt is China - 44.7 percent of foreign debt. The debt to Japan is 6.3 percent, Germany - 2.2 percent. This is a bilateral loan. The multilateral ones: the debt to the IMF is 4.7 percent, ADB - 15.3 percent, and the International Association of Credits - 17.3 percent,” explained the National Statistics Committee.

