By Trend

International Education Week will be celebrated around the world November 12-16, 2018, news.tj reports.

To commemorate this event, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe will host an Education Fair at the Tajik State University of Commerce on November 12, 2018 from 14:00 to 17:00 with a range of educational organizations including American Councils, Education USA, and American Spaces. Each organization will introduce their programs, provide information on educational opportunities, and answer questions from attendees.

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of an effort to both prepare Americans for a global environment as well as attract future leaders from countries around the world to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States. Exchanges are critical to developing mutual understanding and respect between countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz