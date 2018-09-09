By Trend

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that has fired missiles against the bases of armed opposition groups in northern Iraqi city of Koya.

In a statement on Sept. 9, the IRGC said that has targeted bases of a “filthy and criminal group,” when the party leaders sat for a meeting and a “terrorist training center” with seven short range surface-to-surface missiles.

Yesterday, some local media outlets reported that at least 11 killed and dozens more were wounded in missile attack on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometres east of Erbil city.

The IRGC said that has destroyed the center of conspiracy against Iran’s national security in the operation.

Tens of leaders and major operational elements of the group were also killed and wounded in the operation, according to the IRGC.

The operation was carried out by Missile Unit of IRGC Aerospace Force with participation of the drone unit of IRGC Ground Forces, the statement said.

Yesterday IRGC also announced that its forces have killed six members of a terror team in the western province of Kurdistan on Sept. 7.

An IRGC statement read that the killed were members of PJAK terrorist group, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

According to the statement, the terrorist team attacked a border post in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan back in July.

---

