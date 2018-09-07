By Trend

Russian Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft agreement on cooperation in construction of nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan, the website of the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

The draft agreement provides for cooperation in designing, construction in the territory of Uzbekistan, commissioning and operation of a nuclear power plant consisting of two power units, designed by Russia, with the installed capacity of each power unit up to 1.2 GW.

---

