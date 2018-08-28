By Trend

Relations between Turkey and Russia are not an alternative to relations between Ankara and Washington, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported Aug. 28.

He said it is no secret that there are real problems between the US and Turkey at present.

Cavusoglu also noted that Ankara, as before, supports the normalization of relations, and expressed his confidence that all problems can be solved through dialogue.

"The US must understand that it is impossible to achieve any results through threats," he said.

Regarding the purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), Cavusoglu said this is a necessity for Turkey.

"At one time, the US refused to sell American SAMs," he said.

The day before, the US and Turkish diplomats held talks on the normalization of relations, as well as discussed the purchase of the Russian S-400 SAMs by Turkey.

Other details of the meeting were not reported.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have recently deteriorated because of the US pastor Andrew Brunson detained in 2016 by Turkey.

This is while US President Donald Trump said he authorized doubling tariffs for aluminum and steel from Turkey up to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. This decision caused the fall of the Turkish lira to the historic low.

---

