President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Uzbekistan on April 29 on a state visit at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbek National News Agency reported.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

After a solemn welcoming ceremony, the delegation of Turkey left for the residence allocated for them.

During the highest level political dialogue it is planned to discuss ways of further building up multifaceted cooperation, consolidating and developing new promising trends in bilateral relations. A special attention will be paid to regional and international agenda, including issues of countering global and regional challenges and threats.

During his visit, the president of Turkey will address a joint session of the chambers of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, take part in a joint business forum of heads of leading banks and companies of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Turkey's delegation will also visit Bukhara during the visit.

The main events of the visit will take place on April 30 and May 1.

