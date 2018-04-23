Trend:

Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev within the framework of his official visit to China from April 22 to 25 met with head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Song Tao, Kyrgyz news agency Kabarreported on April 23.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that the sides paid attention to the significant results achieved in recent years in the sphere of development of inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties, which acquired special dynamism through joint efforts.

In addition, the sides discussed issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation, as well as considered promising areas of partnership between the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Abdyldaev noted that inter-parliamentary contacts will help strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, recalling the relevant Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and China in 2014.

Song Tao stressed that Kyrgyzstan is a close friend and a good, reliable neighbor of China and indicated that the parties should emphasize the development of the Kyrgyz-Chinese inter-parliamentary and inter-party dialogue.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz