By Kamila Aliyeva

The aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia agreed on more than twofold increase in the number of frequencies of flights between the countries, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport. The talks were held in Moscow on April 11.

“During the talks, an agreement on more than twofold increase in the number of frequencies for Russian and Uzbek air carriers was reached, and a road map to expand commercial rights on contractual routes was signed,” the ministry said.

It is also noted that new directions are being introduced in the regular air service between the two countries.

In March, the media reported that the aviation authorities of the two countries could not agree on liberalizing air traffic.

Earlier, Moscow expressed concern that the number of flights carried out between countries has almost halved since 2014, noting that Russian carriers, for their part, are interested in expanding commercial rights of flights.

The Russian side offered to give the designated airlines “the right to freely select the frequencies.”

The Uzbek side then assured that it would assist Russian carriers in confirming flight programs and providing slots at Uzbek airports on a parity basis.

Uzbekistan Airways, the national air carrier of the Central Asian nation, operates flights from Uzbekistan to Russia, while the aircrafts of Aeroflot and UTair fly to Uzbekistan.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz