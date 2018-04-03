By Trend

A ministry of construction will be created on the basis of the State Committee of Architecture and Construction of Uzbekistan, the corresponding order of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev read.

The head of state also signed a decree on organization of activity of the new ministry.

According to the decree, the new ministry will become an authorized governmental management body, implementing a state policy in architecture and construction sphere.

The new state agency will carry out a science and technical policy in city development and engineering investigation for construction and implementation of energy-efficient and energy-saving innovative projects and solutions.

It will also be busy with organizing development and approval of a general settlement plan in the republic, territory plans of Karakalpakstan Republic, regions, Tashkent, districts, cities, as well as general plans of settlements and other town-planning documents.

“Absence of general plans of most settlements negatively affects complex building-up of the territories, location of the infrastructure objects, development of entrepreneurship and business activity. It also leads to unworked decisions during construction,” the order read.

