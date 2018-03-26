By Trend

Iran's natural gas exports registered a significant increase during the last fiscal year (ended March 2018).

The latest monthly report released by Iran's industry ministry indicates that the country exported 11.268 million tons of natural gas during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

The figure indicates a rise by 27.6 percent year-on-year.

The value of the exported natural gas amounted to $2,509 million in the 11-month period, 28.6 percent more compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Monthly export of natural gas in Iran reached 2.875 million tons in the 11th month of the last fiscal year (Jan. 20-Feb. 20), 48.5 percent less month-on-month. The value of the exports amounted to $582 million in the one-month period, 60.5 percent less compared to the preceding month.

The Islamic Republic also exported 6.196 million tons of liquefied gas, worth $2,825 million in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year. The country's liquefied gas exports witnessed a fall by 2.2 percent in terms of value and 15.1 percent in terms of volume year-on-year.

Iran's liquefied gas export in the 11th calendar month was 425,000 tons, worth $221 million.

