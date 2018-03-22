By Trend

The Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Zasypkin stressed the fact that Iran is the closest friend for Russia in the Middle East.

'We will continue cooperation with Iran in all fields,' he said, adding that strategic ties cover a wide area consisting of the economic, security and military fields, Zasypkin told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Syria made Iran, Russia, Syrians and Hezbollah united, he added.

Elaborating on recent presidential elections in Russia and re-election of Vladimir Putin, he said that recent developments inside and outside Russia encouraged people to participate in elections and voting President Putin.

Escalation of the West’s pressure made Russian people to vote Putin to stand against threats and challenges, he said.

Elaborating on Russia’s new policies toward the Middle East, he said the Middle East have faced instability for about seven years.

He went on to say that Russia policy is to find political solution to settle tensions through national talks and avoid intervention against official governments.

Russia will continue its policy by political, economic and military cooperation and participation with its allies, he added.

Based on the information received by Russia Defense Ministry, terrorist groups have prepared themselves to use chemical weapons to use it as a pretext to attack Damascus, he said in response to a question whether Putin is to face war in the Middle East.

He went on to say that Putin has firm stance in this case and it has been mentioned by chief of staff of the armed forces.

---

