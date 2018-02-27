By Trend

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev, within the framework of participation in the ministerial meeting in the format of Central Asia and the Visegrad Group, held a meeting in Budapest with Vice Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Janos Latorza, Kabar reports.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that, during a constructive conversation the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda, strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation for the further perspective.

The Vice Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament expressed support for the democratic reforms being implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

