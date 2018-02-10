Trend:

Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif has urged Europe to protect a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We believe that the Europe is capable of finding the best solution to protect its stances regarding the JCPOA,” he told second Euromoney Iran Conference in Paris through a message on Saturday.

“Iran has not fully achieved its interests promised by the JCPOA, so far,” official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Speaking about Iran’s cooperation with international financial community and the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), he pledged to continue the cooperation with the intergovernmental organization but he urged for removing Iran from the public statement of the FATF.

The official further echoed Iran’s plans to implement the regulatory accord of the Basel III (the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision), adding that the country’s financial regulatory has put increasing the capital adequacy of banks and reforming risk management methods on the agenda.

Euromoney launched its second Euromoney Iran Conference in Paris on Thursday, co-hosted by the Central Bank of Iran.

The event two years after the implementation day of the JCPOA brought together Iranian bankers and industrial leaders with their international counterparts to discuss and debate the key issues around the Middle Eastern country’s reintegration into the global economy.

The nuclear pact between Tehran and the six major powers lifted nuclear-related sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.