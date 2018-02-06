By Trend

Permanent winter trade fairs will be organized for the sale of essential goods in Dushanbe, TajikTA news agency reported.

Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, has recently signed a decision on organizing the fairs in Tajikistan’s capital.

Heads of the capital’s districts are instructed to take measures to create conditions for such trade in certain places.

Supervision over the implementation of this decision is entrusted to the deputy chairman of Dushanbe city administration.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz