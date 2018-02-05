By Trend

Uzbekistan ranked 91st in the World Justice Project’s 2017-2018 Rule of Law Index, having improved its position by two points for the year, the Uzbek Ministry of Justice told Trend.

The WJP Rule of Law Index 2017-2018 measures rule of law adherence in 113 countries and jurisdictions worldwide based on more than 110,000 household and 3,000 expert surveys.

The WJP Rule of Law Index measures countries’ rule of law performance across eight factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.

Denmark kept the first place in the ranking. Norway and Finland took the second and third places, respectively. The top 10 countries also included Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Austria, Canada and Australia. Venezuela took the 113th place in the ranking.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz