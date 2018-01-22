By Trend

The Turkish Armed Forces have not suffered losses during the Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish media cited the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Jan. 22.

Yildirim added that all Turkish political parties are in solidarity with the country’s government regarding the military operation in northern Syria.

He stressed that the Operation Olive Branch will be successfully completed soon.

Nine settlements were liberated from PYD and YPG terrorists near Afrin within the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

