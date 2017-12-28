By Trend

The Uzbek-Kyrgyz agreement on tax legislation issues entered into force on December 26, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 28.

The agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation and mutual assistance on compliance with tax legislation was signed on Sept. 5, 2017 in Bishkek city during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan.

The document is aimed at creating legal framework for cooperation and mutual assistance, as well as expansion of effective mechanisms for exchanging experience and information on tax issues in order to detect and prevent violations of the tax legislation of the two countries.

Cooperation under this agreement is carried out through the two countries’ tax departments by sending requests for assistance to each other.

