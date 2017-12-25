By Trend

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal and allied states, which already have a constructive and confidential dialogue in all spheres, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the official meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for accepting his invitation to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit and noted that the first visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is taking place on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Kyrgyz people have given you confidence by choosing you their president. Welcome to Kazakhstan, we are glad to see you on hospitable Kazakh land. We come and go, but people remain, so our duty is to leave friendly, fraternal relations in that pure form to the next generation," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

He noted that during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on November 30, 2017, a number of issues of bilateral cooperation were resolved.

"I believe that there are no such problems that could not be solved between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. During the first 10 months of this year, trade turnover between our countries grew by 13 percent. Kazakhstan is one of the main partners of Kyrgyzstan, as well as one of the main investors. During last years, we’ve invested about $650 million in the Kyrgyz economy, several hundred joint ventures already operate," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan and for congratulating him on winning the last elections.

"My first visit to Kazakhstan takes place in the year of the double anniversary - the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Eternal Friendship. Our countries have one history, one language, one faith, one culture," said the president of Kyrgyzstan.

---

