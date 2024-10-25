Azernews.Az

Friday October 25 2024

With stable currency and renewables growth, Azerbaijan prepares for diversified economy [EXCLUSIVE]

25 October 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)
With stable currency and renewables growth, Azerbaijan prepares for diversified economy [EXCLUSIVE]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

As the U.S. Federal Reserve signals a shift with plans to reduce the discount rate to 4.4% by the end of 2024, and to 3.4% by the end of 2025, questions arise around the potential impact on the global economy, the strength of the dollar, and currency stability worldwide. This development, coupled with increasing de-dollarization efforts led by BRICS nations, poses significant implications for countries like Azerbaijan, where maintaining currency stability is essential. Regarding these pressing issues, Azernews conducted an interview with Vasa László, Chief Advisor, Senior Research Fellow, and expert on Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Economics of Natural Resources at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, for insights into Azerbaijan’s economic strategy and the broader geopolitical dynamics shaping its future:

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more