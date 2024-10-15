Middle East crisis and Azerbaijan: What’s next for oil prices?

15 October 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel-Hamas conflict has revived concerns about a sharp rise in oil prices. While the war has not escalated into a full-scale regional conflict, oil prices have surged by nearly 10%, reaching $78 per barrel. Analysts are also keeping a close eye on Iran’s activity, with some attributing the price surge to the country’s involvement. With Azerbaijan’s 2025 budget planning for oil revenues based on a $70-per-barrel forecast, the question arises: How will geopolitical tensions affect oil markets and Azerbaijan’s economy? Azernews consulted several prominent experts to analyze the developments.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.