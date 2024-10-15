Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 15 2024

Middle East crisis and Azerbaijan: What’s next for oil prices?

15 October 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
Middle East crisis and Azerbaijan: What’s next for oil prices?
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Israel-Hamas conflict has revived concerns about a sharp rise in oil prices. While the war has not escalated into a full-scale regional conflict, oil prices have surged by nearly 10%, reaching $78 per barrel. Analysts are also keeping a close eye on Iran’s activity, with some attributing the price surge to the country’s involvement. With Azerbaijan’s 2025 budget planning for oil revenues based on a $70-per-barrel forecast, the question arises: How will geopolitical tensions affect oil markets and Azerbaijan’s economy? Azernews consulted several prominent experts to analyze the developments.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more