Azerbaijani oil prices increases
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil on the global market has increased by $2.09, or 2.62 percent totaling 81.86.
Azernews reports that the price of Brent crude oil's February futures contracts is $80.38.
The average price of one barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 has been calculated at $70 per barrel.
It is worth noting that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), while the highest price was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).
