Azerbaijan increases oil refinery production of gasoline & decreases production of diesel

From January to July 2024, the production of automobile gasoline at the oil refinery in Azerbaijan totaled 842.7 thousand tons, marking a 0.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Diesel fuel production was 1 million 333.5 thousand tons, reflecting a 1.3% decrease compared to the previous period.

Fuel oil production increased 3.3 times to 13.1 thousand tons, while white oil production rose by 1.3% to 366.0 thousand tons.

The production of lubricants was 37.9 thousand tons, showing a 7.1% increase compared to the previous period. Liquefied gas production was 114.5 thousand tons, representing an 18.8% decrease.

The production of petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen, and other petroleum products was recorded at 649.9 thousand tons, which is a 4.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Of these, petroleum bitumen production was 148.1 thousand tons (a 7.6% increase), while petroleum coke production was 120.5 thousand tons (a 15.3% decrease).

The finished product stocks are as follows: automobile gasoline at 31.9 thousand tons, white oil at 32.2 thousand tons, diesel at 89.4 thousand tons, fuel oil at 4.3 thousand tons, lubricating oils at 5.8 thousand tons, liquefied gases at 1.4 thousand tons, petroleum coke and other petroleum products at 39.0 thousand tons, oil bitumen at 16.1 thousand tons, and petroleum coke at 22.6 thousand tons.

