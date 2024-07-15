Natural gas production up in Azerbaijan

15 July 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan produced a total of 25.08 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee, out of this total, 19.14 billion cubic meters were classified as commodity natural gas.

During this period, natural gas production saw a 3.4% increase, while the production of commodity natural gas rose by 5.3%.

Additionally, Azerbaijan produced 14.45 million tons of crude oil and gas condensate in the past six months, with 14.42 million tons of this amount classified as commodity crude oil.

However, compared to the first half of 2023, both total oil production and commodity oil production decreased by 4.9% during the reporting period.

