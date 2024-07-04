Azernews.Az

Thursday July 4 2024

Azerbaijan`s SOFAZ discloses income from "Shah Deniz"

4 July 2024 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan`s SOFAZ discloses income from "Shah Deniz"
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-June of this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received income of $244.069 million from the development of the Shah Deniz field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more