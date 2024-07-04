Azerbaijan`s SOFAZ discloses income from "Shah Deniz"

4 July 2024 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

In January-June of this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received income of $244.069 million from the development of the Shah Deniz field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

