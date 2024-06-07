Azernews.Az

Friday June 7 2024

Production forecasts for Azerbaijan's Umid gas field revealed

7 June 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Gas production from the "Umid" gas-condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is expected to be 2.3 billion cubic meters in 2024, Azernews reports.

