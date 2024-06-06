SOCAR VP notes significant increase in number of company's female employees

6 June 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) pays special attention to gender equality, SOCAR's vice-president Ziba Mustafayeva said speaking on the second day of the Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

According to her, the number of men working in the industry in Azerbaijan has always been more than female: "The same is observed in the CIS countries as well. Compared to 3 years ago, today there is a significant increase in the number of women working in SOCAR."

Mustafayeva added that in recent years, SOCAR has programs for the young generation: "Over the past years, these programs have increased the opportunities for women to be employed."

The vice president also stressed the great progress in the number of alumnae from the Baku Higher Oil School in recent years.

SOCAR's vice-president Ziba Mustafayeva noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) together with BP and Azerbaijan Investment Company are implementing the construction project of the Shafag Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 240 MW in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district.

"The construction of the station will be completed by the end of 2025," she stressed.

