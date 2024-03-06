SOCAR President meets with Congolese Presidential Adviser

6 March 2024 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, met Tuesday with the Presidential Adviser for International Strategy of the Republic of Congo, Francoise Joly, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the global energy projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan, SOCAR’s operations in various countries, as well as projects jointly implemented with the company’s partners.

They also exchanged views on potential cooperation in various areas of the oil and gas sector, including oil and oil-based product trading, human capital development, and other mutual interests.

---

