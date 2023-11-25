Azerbaijani oil prices rise

25 November 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1 amounting to $85.66 per barrel on November 24, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.99, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $83.06 per barrel.

Azerbaijan calculated the average price of one barrel of oil from 60 US dollars for the state budget in 2023.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

---

