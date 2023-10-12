Azernews.Az

Thursday October 12 2023

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transports over 16.4bn cm of gas

12 October 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transports over 16.4 billion cm of gas in January-September 2023. Azerbaijan shipped about 29.954.4 billion cubic meters of gas via the main natural gas pipelines in January-September this year, up by 5.1 percent from the same period last year, Azernews reports.

