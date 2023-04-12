Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 12 2023

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas production & export

12 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas production & export
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

According to operational data for January-March 2023, gas production in Azerbaijan increased by 3.4 percent amounting to 12.2 bcm, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more