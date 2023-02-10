BTC exports 3.99bn barrels of crude oil

10 February 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

In 2022, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) spent about $100m on operating expenditures and $27m in capital expenditures, Azernews reports, citing a bp press release.

