BTC exports 3.99bn barrels of crude oil

10 February 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
In 2022, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) spent about $100m on operating expenditures and $27m in capital expenditures, Azernews reports, citing a bp press release.

