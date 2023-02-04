Azerbaijan, Romania signs deal on gas delivery [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani oil major SOCAR inked an agreement with Romgaz, a Romanian giant gas producer, on the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Romania, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s tweet.

According to the economy minister, Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to Romania from 2023 to 2024.

“SOCAR (@SOCARofficial) and Romgaz S.A. (@RomgazRomania) have signed an #agreement on the delivery of gas from #Azerbaijan to #Romania. The agreement will ensure the supply of gas from our country to Romania throughout 2023-2024. The role of Azerbaijan in ensuring European #energy security is growing consistently,” the minister tweeted.

