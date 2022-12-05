Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to continue regulatory measures adopted in October
Azerbaijan has agreed to keep in force the decision taken in October 2022 on the daily oil production cuts at the 34th Ministerial Meeting of the OPEC+, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%