Azernews.Az

Monday December 5 2022

Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to continue regulatory measures adopted in October

5 December 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to continue regulatory measures adopted in October

Azerbaijan has agreed to keep in force the decision taken in October 2022 on the daily oil production cuts at the 34th Ministerial Meeting of the OPEC+, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more