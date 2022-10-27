Envoy: Azerbaijan exports $232.8m worth crude oil to Switzerland

27 October 2022 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported about 230 million francs ($232.8m) worth of crude oil to Switzerland, Azerbaijani Ambassador Fuad Iskandarov said at a press conference in Geneva, Azernews reports per Trend.

The ambassador noted that 70 percent of crude oil supplies to Switzerland are hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan, coming through Italy.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's plans to double gas supplies to the EU by 2025, he underlined that this would be useful for Switzerland as well.

Armenian destruction of Azerbaijani cities

Fuad Iskandarov also stated that Armenia completely destroyed Azerbaijani cities during the period of their occupation.

Noting that the post-conflict settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is on the agenda, he emphasized that there are a lot of relevant issues.

"It is necessary to move forward in the negotiations," he said.

Moreover, speaking about the damage caused by Armenia during the period of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, he noted that a lawsuit is being prepared.

"A criminal case may be initiated against Armenia demanding payment of reparations," he said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $457.2m in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5m and imports for $184.7m.

