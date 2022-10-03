Simson: IGB provides much-needed alternatives & flexibility for Bulgaria

3 October 2022 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) provides much-needed alternatives and flexibility for Bulgaria and comes at the right time, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said, Azernews reports.

She stated that the IGB has been a European Project of Common Interest, adding that the EU funding is the backbone of the project.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.

