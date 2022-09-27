Uzbekneftegaz studies SOCAR’s experience in increasing hydrocarbon production

27 September 2022 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Uzbekneftegaz specialists have paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) to exchange experience on the application of new technologies for wells' workover and study the company’s experience in the implementation of projects on increasing hydrocarbon production under risk service conditions, Azernews reports per Uzbek media sources.

The visit was carried out in accordance with the July 5 roadmap developed to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR.

The delegation members first held a meeting with SOCAR Vice President for field development Yashar Latifov and the company’s management, during which they discussed issues of interest to the parties in the implementation of the roadmap.

Moreover, within the framework of the working visit, the delegation visited SOCAR Upstream, where they got acquainted with the experience of the projects on increasing hydrocarbon production in terms of risk-service and production sharing agreements.

Uzbekneftegaz’s specialists also visited SOCAR NIPI Neftegas​ LLC, where they met with Institute’s Director Fahraddin Ismayilov. During the meeting, they discussed the issues of the workover of wells.

The specialists also got acquainted with the activities of Binagadi Oil Company, Salyan Oil Ltd, and Shirvan Operating Company LTD. In addition, they visited Azneft PA, where presentations on the planning of workover operations, methods of increasing oil and gas recovery and repair, and insulation works were made.

Considering the rich experience of SOCAR in the implementation of the abovementioned projects, it is planned to establish the channel for exchange of experience for possible further implementation in Uzbekneftegaz and invite SOCAR to participate in the bidding for contractor selection to provide services for the increase of hydrocarbons production in 25 fields of Uzbekneftegaz.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz