Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

27 August 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 68 cents on August 26 compared to the previous price, amounting to $101.9 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 26 amounted to $100.15 per barrel, down by 43 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.18 per barrel on August 26, lowering by 64 cents as compared to the previous price.