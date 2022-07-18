European Commission: Azerbaijan has tremendous potential in renewable energy

18 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Azerbaijan has tremendous potential in renewable energy, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan has tremendous potential in renewable energy. Today we are laying the ground for a new partnership in this area. And we commit to reducing methane emissions through the entire gas supply chain," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her official Twitter page.

She underlined that the European Union is turning to trustworthy energy supplies, stressing that Azerbaijan is one of them.

" The EU is turning to trustworthy energy suppliers. Azerbaijan is one of them. With today's agreement, we commit to expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, to double gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU. This is good news for our supplies of gas this winter and beyond," she wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Azerbaijan to hold talks on a gas deal with President Ilham Aliyev on July 18. They hold an expanded meeting, made press statements, and signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the energy field.

"Good meeting with @azpresident on energy and the state of EU-Azerbaijan relations. Let's strengthen our economic relationship and bring our people closer together. Connectivity will be crucial here. EU wants to work with Azerbaijan and build connections with Central Asia and beyond," Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

