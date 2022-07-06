Azerbaijani, Uzbek oil companies sign roadmap to expand cooperation [PHOTO]

6 July 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz signed a roadmap to expand cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by SOCAR’s Acting President Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Mekhriddin Abdullayev.

“At a meeting with the chairman of the Uzbekneftegaz Board of Directors, Mehriddin Abdullayev, a road map was signed to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz,” Najaf wrote on his official Twitter page.

The document envisages the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector and cooperation in trading, oil refining, petrochemistry, exchange of experience and other important directions. At the same time, the document provides for the employees of Uzbekneftegaz to undergo internships at SOCAR enterprises, organization of regular meetings between specialists of the companies, establishment of joint working subgroups and coopertion in the field of digital technologies.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

