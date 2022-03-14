14 March 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $135.99 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $116.64.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar. 7, 2022
|
Mar. 8, 2022
|
Mar. 9, 2022
|
Mar. 10, 2022
|
Mar. 11, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$128.71
|
$135.99
|
$127.12
|
$118.56
|
$116.64
|
$125.4
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$126.88
|
$134.52
|
$125.76
|
117.25
|
$115.54
|
$123.99
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$95.83
|
$103.21
|
$95.18
|
$86.16
|
$83.7
|
$92.81
|
Brent Dated
|
$130.05
|
$137.64
|
$129.52
|
$121.11
|
$118.98
|
$127.46
