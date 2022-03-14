By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $135.99 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $116.64.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Oil grade/date Mar. 7, 2022 Mar. 8, 2022 Mar. 9, 2022 Mar. 10, 2022 Mar. 11, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $128.71 $135.99 $127.12 $118.56 $116.64 $125.4 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $126.88 $134.52 $125.76 117.25 $115.54 $123.99 Urals (EX NOVO) $95.83 $103.21 $95.18 $86.16 $83.7 $92.81 Brent Dated $130.05 $137.64 $129.52 $121.11 $118.98 $127.46

