By Trend

The total volume of natural gas transported via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Turkey from June 30, 2018, through November 26, 2021, reached 13.4 billion cubic meters, Trend reports.

From January 2021 through November 26, 7.09 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Europe via the pipeline.

TANAP pipeline is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisions transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. The pipeline is 1,805 kilometers long, 56 and 48 inches in diameter, and 36 inches across the Sea of ​​Marmara. The pipeline has two branches to the Turkish gas distribution system. Its maximum throughput is 31 billion cubic meters per year.

At the first stage of the project, the throughput of TANAP will be 16 billion cubic meters per year, of which six billion cubic meters will be used in Turkey by connecting to the national network from two points in Eskisehir and Trakiya. As many as 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be transported to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP).

