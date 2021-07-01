By Trend

Record high electricity consumption was registered in Azerbaijan in June 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in Azerishig OJSC.

According to the source, since June 21, the air temperature in Azerbaijan has exceeded the climatic norm. Therefore, the need for the use of air conditioning appliances has grown, leading to increased electricity consumption.

"On June 21-26, electricity consumption increased by 6.5 million kilowatt-hours per day compared to the same period in 2020. On June 27 this figure was 16.4 million kilowatt-hours, on June 28 - 20.4 million kilowatt-hours, June 29 - 18.2 million kilowatt-hours. That is, during these days, an increase in energy consumption was recorded at the level of 55 million kilowatt-hours,” the source said.

“On June 29, the OJSC recorded electricity consumption in Azerbaijan at the level of 66.6 million kilowatt-hours, which was a record figure in the history of the domestic electric power industry," added the source.

